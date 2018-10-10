Goodyear increases dividend on common stock

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend to 16 cents per share from 14 cents per share. This dividend increase represents an annual rate of 58 cents per share for 2018 and 64 cents per share for 2019.

The board declared the increase effective with the dividend payable December 3, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.