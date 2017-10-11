Goodyear increases dividend on common stock 40 percent

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend to 14 cents per share from 10 cents per share. This 40 percent dividend increase represents an annual rate of 44 cents per share for 2017 and 56 cents per share for 2018.

The board declared the increase effective with the dividend payable December 1, 2017, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2017.

