Goodyear highlights continuous improvement in annual corporate responsibility report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today released its annual report on corporate responsibility performance. The report summarizes the company’s actions in 2017 in key focus areas.

“In 1898, Goodyear was founded on the values of quality, integrity and responsibility, and those same values continue to guide our decisions and actions today,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. “We take our corporate responsibility seriously, working every day to the benefit of our customers, our associates and our communities, while minimizing our impact on the environment.”

Goodyear’s report shares the company’s progress in its corporate responsibility program, including the following highlights:

·People: Goodyear has renewed its commitment – from senior leadership to the plant floor – to providing safe and secure working conditions for its associates and contractors, who are the heart of its operations. Goodyear was again recognized as an employer of choice in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, China and 11 countries throughout Europe by employer certification organizations such as the Great Place to Work Institute and the Top Employers Institute.

·Products: Goodyear continuously invests in technological advances to innovate and create products and services necessary for an increasingly complex market. The company was awarded the 2017 Environmental Achievement of the Year award from Tire Technology International for its breakthrough in applying soybean oil in the tread compound of tires as a replacement for traditional petroleum oil. In addition, Goodyear offers 35 commercial truck tire products that have received SmartWay® verification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for low rolling resistance performance that helps reduce truck fuel consumption by at least three percent.

·Environment: Goodyear continuously works to reduce its environmental footprint, striving for minimum energy, emissions, water and waste generation in its global operations. The company has reduced its manufacturing energy intensity by 15 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent and water use by 21 percent compared to its 2010 baseline.

·Community: With a long history of caring for its communities, Goodyear and its associates are working to make positive impacts around the world. In 2017, Goodyear coordinated all its worldwide efforts for an inaugural Global Week of Volunteering with 1,200 volunteers at 69 events in six countries, nearly doubling its efforts in 2018 with 2,000 volunteers at 115 events in 22 countries.

·Suppliers: Goodyear is committed to responsible sourcing – which includes compliance with applicable laws and regulations – and expects the same from its suppliers. The company recently introduced a natural rubber procurement policy addressing human rights and deforestation risks in the natural rubber supply chain and is working to strengthen its monitoring and enforcement practices across its supply chain.

“Our report demonstrates our ongoing focus and improvement in the areas of sustainability that are most vital to our internal and external stakeholders, including associates, customers and suppliers,” said Ellis Jones, chief sustainability officer. “We are now engaging human rights and environmental organizations to provide additional input that will help Goodyear establish and drive future goals.”

Goodyear follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards in its corporate responsibility reporting. To access this year’s report, visit https://corporate.goodyear.com/documents/responsibility/2017-corporate-responsibility-report.pdf.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

