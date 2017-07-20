Goodyear to announce second quarter 2017 financial results

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will report second quarter 2017 financial results on Friday, July 28, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m.

Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; and Laura K. Thompson, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (888) 632-3385 or (785) 424-1674 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the Conference ID “Goodyear.” A taped replay will be available by calling (800) 283-5758 or (402) 220-0863. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs approximately 65,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear or its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

