Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 – Michelin Supercar Paddock showstopper trophy winners announced

Overall Showstopper of the Festival named as the New Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Sixth Year of Michelin Supercar Paddock at FoS – Showstopper Trophy shortlist by public vote:

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R

Ford GT

Jaguar Project 8

Daily prizes presented to:

Showstopper of the Day 1: Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro

Showstopper of the Day 2: Ford GT

Showstopper of the Day 3: Jaguar Project 8

Overall Showstopper of the Festival prize awarded to the New Jaguar XE SV Project 8 – presented to David Pook, Vehicle Dynamics Manager for the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations

Michelin Supercar Paddock, Goodwood, West Sussex, 3 July 2017 – The Michelin Supercar Paddock concludes its sixth year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the all-new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 announced as the overall Showstopper of the Festival.

A shortlist of six supercars was compiled through a Michelin UK Facebook poll, with the top two cars from each of the first three days going into the final on Sunday.

A panel of expert judges took to the Michelin Supercar Paddock Live Stage on Sunday afternoon to weigh up the six shortlisted cars and agree on one overall ‘Showstopper of the Festival’ winner. Michelin Supercar Paddock presenter and former BTCC Champion Tim Harvey led the panel, which included American drift racer Vaughn Gittin Jr., Motor 1’s Jon Quirk, automotive enhancer Jason Pelosi and You Tube stars Sam Fane from Seen Through Glass and Paul Wallace from Supercars of London.

Following lengthy deliberations, the overall Showstopper of the Festival title was presented to the Jaguar Project 8.

Receiving the accolade at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Jaguar Land Rover Vehicle Dynamics Manager and Project 8 lead David Pook said: “The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is the kind of car we dream about working on: being allowed to go to extremes for the performance we want to achieve. Project 8 is built for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts, so to pick up the Michelin Showstopper award on its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed is amazing for all of us at SVO!”

Chief Judge, Tim Harvey, added: “Jaguar’s Project 8 really took everyone by surprise at the Festival this weekend. Not only was it the car’s world debut – but the sheer extremes of the car, and the way it’s pushed the boundaries in every single way, made it an absolute stand out in the Michelin Supercar Paddock. This shone through in the online vote, and when it came to our judging panel, we were all pretty quickly won over by the Jaguar as a true star of the short-listed six. The fact that the car’s lauded 600PS of power is held to the road by Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s is testament to the capability of Michelin tyres. Congratulations Jaguar.”

There were a number of product debuts on the Michelin Supercar Paddock stage from Alpine (Alpine A110), Aston Martin (Vulcan AMR Pro, Vantage AMR Pro), Ford (Ford GT), Jaguar (Jaguar Project 8), Noble (Noble M600 Speedster), Porsche (Porsche GT2 RS) and many more across the Goodwood Festival of Speed weekend.

The Michelin Supercar Paddock stage played host to a number of special guest appearances from F1 World Champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Damon Hill, Le Mans Champion Andy Priaulx, Goodwood Festival of Speed record holder Nick Heidfeld, Jaguar Racing Formula E drivers Mitch Evans and Adam Carroll, Paul Wallace from Supercars of London and Sam from Seen Through Glass being just a few of the names to take to the Michelin Supercar Paddock Live Stage across the Goodwood Festival of Speed Weekend.

