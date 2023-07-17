Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023: MINI celebrates acclaimed model premieres in Great Britain

The sound, the thrill, the atmosphere: the Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates motorsport and automotive culture in a unique way

The sound, the thrill, the atmosphere: the Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates motorsport and automotive culture in a unique way. At this year’s 30th anniversary edition of the festival in West Sussex, England, the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition made its racing debut at the legendary hillclimb.

MINI also gave a preview of the future MINI family with the premiere of the all-electric MINI Concept Aceman. The limited-edition MINI Cooper SE Convertible with electrified open-air driving fun also delighted visitors. At the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023, which has just ended, MINI was able to thrill the numerous festival visitors with several premieres. Last weekend, the legendary motorsport festival took place in the picturesque parkland around Goodwood House in West Sussex for the thirtieth time. MINI celebrated the summer party of automotive culture together with a diverse field of participants. With the MINI JCW 1to6 Edition, the MINI Concept Aceman and the strictly limited MINI Cooper SE Convertible, the brand presented its diverse product portfolio on site.

MINI inspires at the legendary Hillclimb.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is known for its proximity to the public and the legendary racing section past Goodwood House. Rarely do automotive enthusiasts have the opportunity to get so close to the vehicles and drivers that made them famous. At the center of the action is the legendary Hillclimb. Following its podium finish at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition celebrated its British motorsport debut on the hillclimb this weekend. “The manual 6-speed transmission is not only the inspiration for the name of this special edition, but also makes it a unique high-performance model. Limited to 999 units, the edition celebrates the brand’s roots in motorsport as well as our typical go-kart feeling and maximizes the brand-typical driving fun,” explains Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

Driver of the edition car was none other than Charlie Cooper, the grandson of legendary racing car engineer John Cooper. Every year, the inconspicuous section of track up to the top of Goodwood Hill is regarded as a demanding yardstick for the participating manufacturers in terms of the performance of their vehicles and drivers.

A glimpse of the future.

The MINI Concept Aceman, a concept car that provides a glimpse of the future MINI family, also made its debut in the UK and demonstrated the dynamics of all-electric mobility from MINI. The concept car impressively demonstrated what the future holds for MINI in terms of design, interior and electric performance.

Limited MINI Cooper SE Convertible at Electric Avenue.

Away from the racetrack, visitors to Electric Avenue were able to experience the first, all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible. The festival section, which focused on electrified automobility, provided visitors with information across all brands regarding the advantages of electrically powered vehicles. Limited to just 150 units for the UK, the MINI Cooper SE Convertible has a range of 201 kilometers according to the WLTP test cycle. It is the world’s first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment and shortens the transition to the next-generation all-electric MINI model family.

After four eventful days, visitors and participants are already looking forward with anticipation to next year’s automotive innovations at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

SOURCE: BMW Group