Golden Steering Wheel for Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 has won the 2017 “Golden Steering Wheel” in the “Large SUV” category. Prior to the selection, readers of the German automotive trade magazine Auto Bild, its 20 European sister publications and the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had determined nominations from the new cars presented in 2017. An international panel of experts crowned the winner from these nominations. Peter Mertens, AUDI AG Board Member for Technical Development, accepted the prize for the Audi Q5 on Tuesday evening in Berlin.