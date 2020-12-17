Gold medal for the Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 as safest van

The Euro NCAP consortium – made up of European transport ministries, automobile clubs, insurers’ associations and research institutes – has tested the safety of 19 light commercial vehicles, with the tests focusing on the availability and function of the active safety systems. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ Transporter T6.1 came out top – and has consequently been awarded a Euro NCAP gold medal.

The boom in online commerce has led to an increase in demand for delivery services. As a result the number of vans on the roads is rising. Good reason for the NCAP consortium to survey and evaluate the availability and function of driver assist systems offered by vans in the B and C/D categories with a permitted total weight of up to 3.5 tonnes.

Following extensive testing, NCAP has come to the conclusion that the Transporter T6.1 from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles scores best: “The Transporter offers consumers the option to buy a wide range of good-performing safety features and earns a gold medal in Euro NCAP’s tests. The Transporter sets the bar for commercial vans in 2021.”

For the T6.1 range there is a wide choice of driver assist systems available. They include numerous safety and assistance functions to match the respective client’s requirements. These range from Lane Assist and Front Assist with City Emergency Braking function all the way to Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with speed limiter. In the UK in 2017, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles became the first van manufacturer to fit Autonomous Emergency Braking systems as standard on all new vans.

SOURCE: Volkswagen