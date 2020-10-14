Going green: 127 MAN Lion’s City buses hit the road in Oslo

Unibuss, one of the largest bus companies in Norway, has ordered 127 MAN Lion’s City buses from MAN Truck & Bus. The state-of-the-art city buses will be powered by HVO biofuel. The move represents a significant statement in terms of Unibuss’s commitment to protecting the environment.

The area around Oslo is diverse, a real paradise for those who love art, nature and history. And the city itself is constantly evolving. This should come as no surprise, as Oslo is the fastest-growing capital city in Europe. More inhabitants, new districts, and countless visitors year in, year out pose significant challenges for the city’s public transport companies. This is compounded by the fact that Oslo, like many other metropolises and cities in Scandinavia, is aiming to significantly improve the carbon footprint of its local public transport system. This was one of the reasons behind the Norwegian company Unibuss’s decision to purchase 127 MAN Lion’s City buses. “We are delighted that Unibuss has decided to put so much trust in us. The buses will be powered with HVO biofuel. This will make them the perfect fit for this progressive, green region,” says Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus.

The city buses will be deployed in several areas in and around the city of Oslo, including Vestre Aker, a district in the north-west of Oslo, Nesøya, a small island in the municipality of Asker, and Bærum, a municipality in the Norwegian county of Viken. The first lot of new MAN Lion’s City buses have been out on the streets of the Norwegian capital since the end of June. All 127 vehicles were put into operation by the start of autumn – and now they are helping both locals and visitors to the region get from A to B in a safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly manner.

“We have had an excellent working relationship with MAN. We are impressed that the buses were delivered on schedule despite the fact that factories were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Øystein Svendsen, CEO of Unibuss, on the day the vehicles were handed over. He went on to add: “The MAN Lion’s City buses that are operating in Bærum are turning heads, largely on account of their impressive capacity. After all, these articulated buses are difficult to miss given their size and their striking red colour. We look forward to continuing our business relationship with MAN.”

In addition to the 23 18.75-m-long, 57-seater MAN Lion’s City GL buses, the delivery also included 71 MAN Lion’s City L LE city buses. These vehicles are almost 15 metres long and can seat 49 passengers. Each of the articulated, low-floor buses is powered by a D2066 LUH diesel engine. MAN Truck & Bus also handed over 33 MAN Lion’s City LE buses to Unibuss. These 12-m-long, state-of-the-art solobuses can seat 43 passengers. They are powered by a 290 hp (213 kW) D0836 LOH diesel engine, which also runs on HVO biofuel. All three bus types meet the Euro 6 emission standard. “These state-of-the-art, alternative forms of propulsion won’t just play a huge role in helping Oslo become a lower-emission city, they are also extremely economical,” emphasises Kuchta. In addition to being environmentally friendly and economically efficient, these state-of-the-art city buses also stand out due to their high levels of safety and comfort. But the passengers are not the only people that have been taken into account. The intelligent and intuitive design of the driver’s station ensures that drivers can remain fully focussed on road safety at all times.

“We chose the MAN Lion’s City because we and our customer, Ruter AS, are intent on meeting demanding climate targets, and the only way to achieve that is with innovative vehicles. Opting for HVO biofuel over conventional diesel will lower emissions by up to 90 percent,” said Øystein Svendsen, making the benefit patently clear. Unibuss is one of Norway’s most environmentally friendly bus companies. The company has been campaigning for sustainable public transportation for years. These new city buses from MAN are another important step on the path towards sustainable mobility and environmentally conscious public transport.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus