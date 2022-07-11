Go With Malaysia: Great Wall Motor Malaysia subsidiary officially established

After Thailand, Great Wall Motor has now established its Malaysian subsidiary and made its debut under the brand as GWM (Great Wall Motor).

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 JULY – Today marks a new milestone for China Great Wall Corporation in Southeast Asia. After Thailand, Great Wall Motor has now established its Malaysian subsidiary and made its debut under the brand as GWM (Great Wall Motor).

At today’s press conference, the Ora Good Cat also officially made its debut. Its exquisite exterior appearance and attractive colour options are tipped to lead the new trend in the automotive industry.

Great Wall Motor Malaysia’s website @ www.gwm.com.my was launched simultaneously, giving Malaysians a new platform to learn more about the brand. In the site, Great Wall Motor’s brand concept of smart living and future innovations will be showcased. We will continue to update our website features with the launch of our first model.

Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia Sdn Bhd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd, dedicated to carrying out all-round marketing implementation in the Malaysia market. Themed “Go With Malaysia” to showcase the GWM brand, the grand opening ceremony was held at Menara Binjai in Kuala Lumpur. Zhang Jiaming, President of Great Wall Motor ASEAN Region, delivered a video speech. Present at the event was Cui Anqi, the Managing Director of Great Wall Motor Malaysia, who delivered a speech live, together with the representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia. Also present were the representatives from Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and more than 100 guests including the Malaysia & China media and dealer representatives had attended the opening ceremony.

Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd. is a global intelligent technology company and the largest SUV and pickup manufacturer in China. Its primary focus is intelligent and sustainable mobility for users around the world. Great Wall Motor has a total of six car brands, namely Haval, Wey, Ora, Tank, Great Wall Pickup and Saloon to produce sedans, SUVs, pickups, and new energy vehicles.

Today, Great Wall Motor has over 5,000 outlets all across China. It also owns more than 700 overseas sales networks, all of which have achieved remarkable results. As of the end of 2021, Great Wall Motor has sold more than 11 million vehicles worldwide, and more than 1 million vehicles for six consecutive years. That being said, the market still has incredible potential and demand for the brand.

Zhang Jiaming, President of Great Wall Motor (ASEAN region), also further revealed that the Malaysian market will be developed according to the ASEAN new energy strategy, adhering to the core value delivery of new energy, new intelligence and new experience, and to be customer-centric, and fully combine local experience to launch a variety of new energy power, and accelerate Malaysia to gradually advance the transition from EEV to XEV.

“We will continue to deepen the Malaysian market by increasing investment in the country by carrying out localized assembly through cooperation with Go Auto Group”, said Mr. Cui Anqi, Managing Director of Great Wall Motor Malaysia. He has also pointed out that to establish a high-quality dealer network, establishing a strong network layout in core areas, and the quality of network operations will be prioritised to create a unique consumer experience for Malaysians. In terms of after-sales service, Great Wall Motor will also set up a spare parts centre in Malaysia that is accompanied by a technical service team. The customer service centre, which operates around the clock, is designed to offer end-to-end service to Malaysian consumers for complete peace of mind.

Looking ahead, Great Wall Motor will plant its roots in Malaysia and introduce its range of retro fashion cars, urban SUVs, off-road SUVs, pickups and more to meet the demands of the market while promoting the iterative upgrade of automobile consumption. The organisation will recruit the abundant local professionals in Malaysia and dedicate itself to cultivating their talents, promoting economic development and enabling Malaysia and GWM to empower each other and develop in a symbiotic manner.

SOURCE: GWM