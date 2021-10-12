Go wireless: Complimentary wireless Apple CarPlay® upgrade now available for most 2020 and 2021 INFINITI vehicles

INFINITI announced most model-year 2020 and newer INFINITI vehicles are now eligible to upgrade to wireless Apple CarPlay®… with no strings attached

The free upgrade, which can be completed at INFINITI retailers in the U.S., is available for the 2020 and 2021 Q50 sports sedan, Q60 sports coupe, QX50 midsize crossover and QX80 full-size luxury SUV.

“Customer satisfaction has always been one of the highest priorities at INFINITI, and we are pleased to bring wireless Apple CarPlay® to owners of the majority of our 2020 and 2021 vehicles,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “More than 80 percent of luxury vehicle owners use Apple products, and now these INFINITI owners can go wireless while using CarPlay® in their vehicle.”

INFINITI introduced wireless Apple CarPlay® compatibility in its all-new 2022 INFINITI QX55 in the spring, followed by the 2022 INFINITI QX80 with its new 12.3-inch INFINITI INTouch™ infotainment touchscreen. Next up for wireless Apple CarPlay® is the just-announced 2022 Q50 and Q60, and then finally the all-new QX60 seven-passenger SUV.

The complimentary Apple CarPlay® wireless upgrade for most 2020 and 2021 INFINITI models is available from now until March 31, 2022.

To locate the nearest INFINITI retailer to schedule the update, please visit INFINITIUSA.com.

SOURCE: Infiniti