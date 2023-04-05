Go further: GMC expands capability of 2024 Sierra 1500 AT4X with addition of rugged and refined 3.0L Duramax engine

The powerful yet sophisticated Duramax engine, first introduced to the Sierra stable for the 2023 model year, delivers increased power and torque for world-class on- and off-road capability in the AT4X

GMC announced today that it will make the rugged and refined second-generation 3.0L inline-six Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine standard on its extreme off-road Sierra 1500 AT4X trim, allowing customers to go further and explore more in their off-road adventures.

First introduced on select 2023 Sierra 1500 trims, the updated 3.0L Duramax engine comes standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission and delivers max power of 305 horsepower (a 10% increase compared to MY22), and max torque of 495 lb-ft (a 7.6% increase from MY22).

“The 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine has long been a favorite of Sierra light duty owners,” said Will Mellon, marketing manager, GMC Sierra. “Since the launch of the refined Duramax for the 2023 model year, around 20% of all Sierra 1500s sold have come with the engine and we expect its addition to the AT4X trim to take mix even higher.”

The Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine’s advancements are made possible through several key component upgrades, including:

New steel pistons with a revised combustion bowl

Retuned turbo compressor

New fuel injectors

Improved temperature control features

“These refinements of the 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine took an already awesome engine and made it even better for off-road applications,” said John Barta, GM assistant chief engineer, Diesel Engines. “The outstanding low-end torque combined with the smooth and quiet power of this diesel engine, make it ideal for customers requiring on-road capability for things like towing, as well as off-road adventures like long-distance overlanding.”

The Duramax engine will continue to be assembled at GM’s Flint Engine Operations plant in Michigan1 and will be available on the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X later this summer.

With advanced off-road capability, premium technology and an exclusive, luxuriously appointed interior, the Sierra 1500 AT4X allows customers to venture further off-road with confidence and in comfort. Standard features such as Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-locking differentials, combined with the additional capability of the available AEV edition, make this the most off-road capable factory Sierra 1500 ever. All with the luxury-focused and tech-infused AT4X Obsidian Rush interior, which features full grain leather-wrapped massaging front seats, authentic ash wood trim, a 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system and more than 40 diagonal inches of combined digital displays.

The 2024 model year also brings additional new features across the Sierra 1500 lineup, including:

New power retractable assist steps on Denali, Denali Ultimate, AT4 and AT4X

Available active exhaust for Denali, Denali Ultimate, AT4, AT4X and SLT

Two additional premium aluminum wheels

Two new unique and bold exterior paint colors, Downpour Metallic and Thunderstorm Gray2

Finally, for the 2024 model year, the 2.7L Turbo High-Output Engine will now carry the name TurboMax. With 310 hp, a best-in-class standard torque rating of 430 lb-ft4 and max available towing of 9,500 lbs3, the TurboMax engine provides GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, SLE and Pro customers with the power and capability necessary to take their work or hobbies further, whether that’s towing gear or tackling off-road trails.

1Of domestic and globally sourced parts.

2 Extra cost color.

3 9,500 lb. rating: Requires properly equipped Regular Cab Long Bed 2WD model with a 2.7L Turbo High-Output gas engine and available Trailering Package.

4 Class is half-ton pickups. Based on latest competitive data available.

