Go electric or go off road: Customers choose with Jaguar Land Rover and Pivotal subscription

As more people choose flexible monthly payments over one-off bills, Jaguar Land Rover is changing the way we use vehicles – with a premium car subscription service.

Britain’s biggest car maker has set up the service, called Pivotal, so customers can experience either the latest technology from the smarter, more refined and premium Jaguar range, or trial the unrivalled breadth of capability, versatility and luxury offerings of the Land Rover range, swapping between models when it suits them.

The Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover Sport are all included, with new models being introduced at a later stage, including the new Land Rover Defender and two new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles: the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque PHEVs. Customers can also choose the multi-award winning all-electric Jaguar I-PACE to experience driving with zero-tailpipe emissions, or alternatively the Jaguar F-PACE. The service will allow members to adapt their vehicle choice every six months, to suit their changing lifestyle, whether it’s a new job, growing a family or the need for greater flexibility.

Pivotal will initially be looking to grow and integrate with approved Jaguar and Land Rover retailers to supply the vehicles.

The new service offers an alternative to the traditional vehicle ownership and leasing plans. A single monthly payment covers the rental cost, insurance, tax, servicing and repairs – leaving just fuel to pay for. There are multiple membership tiers available and members can put their subscription on hold from month to month.

Already 18 per cent≠ of drivers prefer no-commitment subscriptions to paid-up ownership. These are predicted to account for nearly 10 per cent of all new sales in the USA and Europe by 2025 – equivalent to some 16 million vehicles*. The early trials have proven this as an effective way of encouraging new customers to try the brands, with 80% of new members not having previously owned a Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle.

The world is changing, and Jaguar Land Rover is changing with it, adapting to the needs of our customers as well as supplying those who would not normally consider our cars and SUVs. Traditional car ownership may not provide the flexibility required by some in the modern world, and with Pivotal we are able to offer an alternative, premium option. Our customers love driving and a subscription gives members chance to experience living with different vehicles – whether their priority is lower-emissions, advanced safety technologies, versatility or design, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles have plenty to offer.

Isobel Dando

Managing Director of Pivotal

The future of mobility has never been more in the spotlight and our customers are increasingly looking for more flexibility in the way they interact with us. We are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to deliver the best solutions for our customers and adding the Pivotal subscription service to our portfolio is the latest in a line of new services that put our customers’ needs first. Through Pivotal and our network of retail partners, even more drivers can get behind the wheel of a Jaguar or Land Rover and we’re excited to see how this new initiative fits in a post-pandemic world where personal transport will undoubtedly be in more demand.

Rawdon Glover

Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover UK

Pivotal is backed by InMotion – Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital and mobility services arm. It aims to provide the most flexible all-inclusive premium car subscription service, targeted at the 20 per cent of young professionals who wouldn’t normally own a car**.

Pivotal will secure Jaguar Land Rover a place in the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) market, an industry forecasted to exceed $52 billion by 2027†, with the ultimate goal of achieving zero congestion and zero accidents as part of the Destination Zero vision.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover