Gniezno orders 10 Solaris electric buses with charging infrastructure

Solaris Bus & Coach has signed an agreement with the City of Gniezno for the delivery of 10 state-of-the-art electric buses and associated charging infrastructure

Solaris Bus & Coach has signed an agreement with the City of Gniezno for the delivery of 10 state-of-the-art electric buses and associated charging infrastructure. This strategic investment represents a significant step towards sustainable mobility in Gniezno. The first electric buses of the Urbino 12 electric model, along with charging stations, will be delivered to the city by the end of 2024.

Gniezno has made a strategic investment in electric mobility, aiming to modernize public transportation in the city, improve air quality, and reduce CO2 emissions. The city authorities have procured 10 Solaris electric buses by tender. The vehicles will be delivered alongside the necessary charging infrastructure. These will be the first zero-emission buses in the Gniezno public transport fleet.

According to the signed agreement, the charging stations and the initial 5 buses will arrive in Gniezno within 11 months of contract signing, while the remaining five vehicles will be delivered by the end of March 2025.

“It is a great honour and at the same time a responsibility to once again be the supplier of city buses for Gniezno City Transport. This time the buses will be electric and completely emission-free, and they will certainly contribute to improving air quality in the city. I wish all passengers and drivers of Gniezno City Transport a comfortable and safe journey. I congratulate the city authorities and Gniezno City Transport on this important investment in a better future for Gniezno” – said Andrzej Sienkiewicz, Sales Director of Solaris Bus & Coach.

Each of the 12-meter electric buses, Urbino 12 electric, will be equipped with a central electric motor and Solaris High Energy batteries. Battery charging will be done via a plug-in connector and a pantograph. Gniezno has opted for an inverted pantograph, a device mounted at the charging station, which lowers onto the vehicle’s roof for charging.

The Urbino 12 electric buses are low-floor vehicles, adapted to transport passengers with disabilities, providing adequate space also for passengers travelling with pushchairs. Each of the 10 buses will be air-conditioned, and equipped with an innovative passenger information system. There will be 31 seats on board, 12 of which will be accessible directly from the low floor, without having to take extra steps.

The contract value covers not only the buses themselves but also the charging infrastructure. Solaris will supply Gniezno with 5 dual 120 kW (2x 60 kW) depot chargers and 2 single mobile chargers, which will enable flexible management of the electric bus fleet.

Solaris Bus & Coach is a leading manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles for public transport. For over 20 years, the company has been providing innovative solutions that support the sustainable development of urban transportation. More than 2,000 battery-powered buses from the Solaris brand are already serving passenger traffic in 21 European countries, with another 1,000 in production and soon to be delivered to customers.

SOURCE: Solaris