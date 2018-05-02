GMC starts year strong with popular SUVs

The GMC brand is increasing SUV production following the strongest first quarter sales ever for the midsize Acadia and compact Terrain SUVs. GMC finished the first quarter with global SUV sales up 9.4 percent and Terrain sales alone up 38 percent. To meet increased demand, the company recently announced the addition of a third shift at its Springhill Assembly facility in Springhill, Tennessee, home of the GMC Acadia.

“Our redesigned Terrain and Acadia have found their stride in the market and our full-size Yukon and Yukon XL continue to lead the luxury full-size segment with premium appointments and features,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “This sales momentum will continue to be built on a strong product portfolio for our global markets.”

In the United States, the Terrain is attracting one of every two buyers who are new to the GMC brand. In an industry where midsize and compact SUVs account for more than one-third of all industry sales, GMC’s premium SUV lineup is well-positioned for future growth.

The GMC SUV family is complemented by the industry’s only premium lineup competing in all three truck segments: midsize, full-size and heavy-duty. The Canyon, Sierra and Sierra HD Denalis all experienced sales growth in 2017, helping the brand achieve one of the highest average transaction prices in the industry.

The recently unveiled next-generation Sierra Denali and the off-road-capable Sierra AT4 will launch later this year, further strengthening the brand’s premium truck lineup. These new trucks are distinguished by bold design, segment-first technology and industry-leading truck box capability and functionality. The Sierra AT4 launches the all-new AT4 brand, which will be seen on every vehicle in the GMC lineup in the next two years.

About GMC

With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali sub-brand representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @gmc or at www.facebook.com/gmc.

