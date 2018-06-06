GMC reaches new heights with next gen 2019 Sierra Elevation

The launch of the next generation Sierra lineup continues with the introduction of the new 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation. Adding to other recently revealed bold, powerful models of the Sierra, the Elevation makes a statement in design, capability and advanced connectivity.

The Sierra Elevation, along with Denali, AT4 and SLT, is designed to meet the needs and preferences of discerning GMC customers. The next generation Sierras are built upon a prominent foundation of strong bodywork that incorporates chiseled fenders and a tall, powerful hood capped with a bigger and bolder grille than any Sierra prior. Elevation sets itself apart with distinct monochromatic door handles, bumpers and grille surround. The commanding design is amplified by black exterior accents, including the grille insert, tow hooks, side window trim and standard 20-inch aluminum wheels.

Like other modern GMC designs, advanced lighting technology plays a key role in shaping the 2019 Sierra Elevation. New high-intensity LED headlamps that incorporate C-shaped “light blade” signature lighting elements, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED elements within the taillights are all standard.

“The 2019 Sierra Elevation conveys a youthful, athletic presence that demonstrates GMC’s tailored approach,” said Rich Latek, GMC marketing director. “With inherent truck capabilities and functionality, Elevation is able to take you off the beaten path along with your gear while standing out from the pack.”

The Sierra Elevation is based off the double cab model and is offered with two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. The next generation double cab has nearly 3 inches of additional rear-seat legroom compared to the current model and best-in-class double cab front head- and legroom (max.).

Elevated Capability

The Sierra Elevation leverages innovative technology and smart engineering to enhance capability and elevate driver confidence. With the Traction Select System and the twist of a dial, the driver can choose from preset modes designed for distinct purposes or conditions. Selecting one of these modes adjusts Sierra’s transmission shift points, throttle mapping and other systems to optimize performance for the situation at hand. Tour mode, for instance, is ideal for everyday driving, while Terrain mode configures the Sierra for venturing off the beaten path.

For those who frequently venture off-road, Sierra Elevation is available with the X31 Off Road package, which includes unique suspension tuning with Rancho shocks, locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control, protective underbody skidplates, heavy-duty air filter, dual exhaust system and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing topped off with all-terrain tires.

If trailering a camper or other gear is part of your adventure, the 2019 Sierra Elevation was designed from square one with trailering in mind. The available ProGrade Trailering System incorporates a number of innovative features, including an advanced available Trailering App, designed to help take the guesswork out of connecting and towing a trailer.

Purposeful Functionality

The Sierra Elevation was engineered to get you and your gear — be it kayaks, camping, mountain bikes, motorcycles or beyond — where you need to go, building on the foundation of the best-in-class cargo volume standard with every all-new Sierra: 89.1 cubic feet on standard box models. Thanks to more tie-downs, enhanced cargo lighting and larger rear corner steps, the task of loading and securing gear is easier than ever. A 120V outlet in the rear supplies power to equipment needed for a day at the campsite or on the trails.

Available accessory GearOn rails within the box allow for bike racks, kayak carriers and other accessories to be installed or adjusted quickly and easily. The rails’ integrated position makes cargo more accessible and frees up space in the rest of the box.

Next Generation Performance

The Sierra Elevation is available with a number of new engine and transmission configurations that deliver the perfect blend of power and capability.

Standard on the 2019 Sierra Elevation is an all-new 2.7-liter turbocharged engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers 310 horsepower and 348 lb-ft of torque.

The next generation 5.3-liter V-8 is also available on the Sierra Elevation, in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This improved version of the 5.3-liter V-8 utilizes a new Dynamic Fuel Management system that enables the engine to operate on one to eight cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power and efficiency.

Early in 2019, the Sierra Elevation will also be offered with a new 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six-cylinder engine, along with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Advanced Connectivity

An 8-inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System that incorporates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility* is standard on the Sierra Elevation, along with a six-speaker audio system. A premium GMC Infotainment System that incorporates a higher resolution touchscreen, advanced personalization features, voice recognition functionality and available in-vehicle apps is optional, as is a 7-speaker Bose premium audio system. USB Type A and Type C ports for charging mobile devices are standard.

The 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation will be available starting in the fall of 2018.

*Registered trademarks of Apple and Android.

