GMC introduces first ever Acadia Denali Ultimate for 2026

The 2026 Acadia is the latest vehicle in GMC’s lineup of trucks and SUVs to receive the ultra-premium Denali Ultimate trim, further expanding customer choice within the portfolio and elevating the best of what the mid-size SUV can offer.

“Denali Ultimate represents the pinnacle of premium expression for the GMC brand, delivering an innovative mixture of stunning craftsmanship and real-world capability,” says Jaclyn McQuaid, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “Expanding Denali Ultimate’s innovative technologies and exclusive design elements to the Acadia nameplate allows us to further differentiate our mid-size offering in a highly competitive segment.”

Helping to distinguish the exterior of the 2026 GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate is a signature Vader Chrome grille and GMC logo, LED daytime running lamps with animated lighting sequence, exclusive badging, and 22-inch machined aluminum wheels with After Midnight Metallic finish.

Exclusive interior appointments help further set the Acadia Denali Ultimate apart, including heated and ventilated Woodland Mahogany full leather massaging front seats with plaited contrast stitching; Paldao wood with laser-etched accents and embossed topographical maps on the seat backs, door trim and map pockets; unique floor mats; and Denali Ultimate badging on the vehicle’s seat backs.

Additional standard features for the Acadia Denali Ultimate include:

Bose 16-Speaker Performance Series Sound System 1

Super Cruise 2 hands-free driver assistance technology with 3-year OnStar One Super Cruise plan 3

22-inch machined aluminum wheels with After Midnight Metallic finish and all-season tires

Panoramic Sunroof

9 camera views 4 including smart technologies like HD Surround Vision and Rear Camera Mirror 4

Configurable 8-inch diagonal Head-Up Display

AutoSense Power Liftgate

Performance suspension, which provides exceptional ride and handling balance and helps to isolate sharp road impacts.

Up to six selectable drive modes also allow customers to optimize the vehicle’s performance based on the driving conditions and personal preferences.

The 2026 GMC Acadia

All trims of the 2026 Acadia will feature a standard Rear Camera Mirror4, allowing drivers to toggle between a traditional rearview mirror or camera view which provides a less obstructed view of the vehicle.

Safety remains a priority for the 2026 GMC Acadia, with an expansive list of more than 19 standard safety and driver assistance features4.

The 2026 GMC Acadia comes standard with a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine offering 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a maximum available towing capacity5 of up to 5,000 lbs.

1Bose is a registered trademark of the Bose Corporation in the U.S. and other countries

2Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a handheld device. Requires active Super Cruise Plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit the Super Cruise page for compatible roads and full details.

3Requires vehicle software update, active OnStar service and compatible active streaming service

4Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

5Maximum trailering ratings are intended for comparison purposes only. Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The trailering capacity of your specific vehicle may vary. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can trailer.

6Assembled with US and globally sourced parts

