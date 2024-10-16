GM Ventures invests $10 million in Forge Nano to pursue better batteries

GM Ventures announced a $10 million investment in Forge Nano, a materials science company specializing in atomic layer deposition

GM Ventures announced a $10 million investment in Forge Nano, a materials science company specializing in atomic layer deposition. General Motors and Forge Nano have also entered a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on potential atomic layer deposition applications for GM batteries.

Atomic layer deposition is a surface engineering technique that applies thin-film coatings to battery materials to control chemistry and structure at atomic scale. Using its Atomic Armor technology, Forge Nano will develop thin-film coatings for GM to pursue battery performance enhancements and cost reductions. Forge Nano will also build prototype lithium-ion battery cells at its Thornton, Colorado headquarters to showcase the capabilities of its technology.

This investment highlights GM’s continued commitment to finding innovative technology solutions that can improve battery performance and lower EV costs to make them an attractive option for all vehicle buyers. The investment also positions Forge Nano to further enhance its technology, as it plans to expand its battery material coating business and semiconductor footprint.

“GM Ventures’ primary goal is to bring disruptive technology into the GM ecosystem to improve products and processes,” said Anirvan Coomer, managing director of GM Ventures. “Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor technology has game-changing potential for our battery materials. They have already demonstrated the ability to expand cathode capabilities, which is the most expensive battery cell component. This could unlock benefits for both customers and the business.”

“Forge Nano’s mission is to make better materials for a better world,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano. “General Motors’ investment will allow us to further enhance battery material performance and durability, while allowing us to expand our footprint in other key areas – like semiconductors. We look forward to working closely with GM to enhance battery cell performance for future electric vehicles.”

SOURCE: GM