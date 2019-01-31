GM statement on Consumers Energy issue

Working with Consumers Energy, GM will begin resuming operations at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1, at all manufacturing facilities except for Lansing Grand River – which will resume operations on Monday, Feb. 4 — and some critical labs, testing and other limited locations. Employees at those locations will receive specific communications from their facility.

Employees working in office environments affected by the natural gas issue such as the Global Technical Center in Warren, Pontiac Engineering Center and CCA-Grand Blanc should continue to work from home Friday.

It is expected that fully normal operations will resume over the weekend. All employees should plan to return to their work sites on Monday morning, Feb. 4.

SOURCE: General Motors