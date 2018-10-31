GM reports income of $2.5 billion and ebit-adjusted of $3.2 billion

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced third-quarter 2018 earnings results reflecting profitability in all core operating segments. Strong results in North America were driven by all-new full-size trucks, and crossovers. GM China equity income and GM Financial EBT were third-quarter records.

Third-quarter 2018 results:

Strong EPS-diluted of $1.75 and record third-quarter EPS diluted-adjusted of $1.87

Revenue of $35.8 billion, up 6.4% from third-quarter 2017

GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $2.8 billion and margin of 10.2 percent

Record third-quarter equity income in China of $0.5 billion

GM Financial EBT of $0.5 billion, a third-quarter record

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the GM Investor Relations website.

Investor analyst conference call

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara will host a conference call for investor analysts at 9 a.m. EDT today to discuss third-quarter business results. The call will include introductory remarks followed by a question and answer session for analysts.

Journalists who wish to listen to the call may dial in using the following numbers:

United States: 1-888-808-8618

International: +1-949-484-0645

Name of Call: GM Earnings Call

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

SOURCE: GM