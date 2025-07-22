GM releases 2025 second-quarter results

General Motors today reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $47.1 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.9 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.0 billion

An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below.

