GM releases 2025 first-quarter results and reschedules conference call to Thursday, May 1

General Motors today reported first-quarter 2025 revenue of $44.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.8 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.5 billion

SOURCE: GM

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/gm-releases-2025-first-quarter-results-and-reschedules-conference-call-to-thursday-may-1/

