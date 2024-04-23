GM releases 2024 first-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported first-quarter 2024 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.0 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.9 billion.
GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance:
|Updated 2024 Guidance
|Previous 2024 Guidance
|Net income attributable to stockholders
|$10.1 billion – $11.5 billion
|$9.8 billion – $11.2 billion
|EBIT-adjusted
|$12.5 billion – $14.5 billion
|$12.0 billion – $14.0 billion
|Automotive operating cash flow
|$18.3 billion – $21.3 billion
|$18.0 billion – $21.0 billion
|Adjusted automotive free cash flow
|$8.5 billion – $10.5 billion
|$8.0 billion – $10.0 billion
|EPS-diluted
|$8.94 – $9.94
|$8.50 – $9.50
|EPS-diluted-adjusted
|$9.00 – $10.00
|$8.50 – $9.50
GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.
Please click here to view the full press release
SOURCE: GM