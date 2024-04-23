GM releases 2024 first-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported first-quarter 2024 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.0 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.9 billion

GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance:

Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $10.1 billion – $11.5 billion $9.8 billion – $11.2 billion EBIT-adjusted $12.5 billion – $14.5 billion $12.0 billion – $14.0 billion Automotive operating cash flow $18.3 billion – $21.3 billion $18.0 billion – $21.0 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $8.5 billion – $10.5 billion $8.0 billion – $10.0 billion EPS-diluted $8.94 – $9.94 $8.50 – $9.50 EPS-diluted-adjusted $9.00 – $10.00 $8.50 – $9.50

GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

SOURCE: GM