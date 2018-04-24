GM recognizes Dana as a top supplier for performance, quality, and innovation

Dana Incorporated was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors for Powertrain Cooling during its 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, April 20, in Orlando, Florida.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

“This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow.”

The award covers many of the power cooling technologies that Dana supplies to GM. Those technologies include auxiliary transmission oil coolers for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups; diesel fuel coolers for heavy-duty pickups; and Long® internal battery cell coolers for the Chevrolet Volt, which Dana has supplied GM since the first-generation of the Volt launched in 2011. The battery coolers enable efficient heat transfer between the battery’s cells, improving battery life and performance.

“It is an honor to be presented with the ‘Supplier of the Year’ award from GM. Supplier awards are the culmination of great people coming together to create exceptional solutions for some of the toughest challenges in our industry,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “I can’t be more pleased with the effort of our world-class engineers and sales team, who have worked to build such a strong partnership with General Motors.”

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992.

