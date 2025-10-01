GM Q3 sales rise 8% on growth in both gas and electric vehicles

General Motors said third quarter U.S. vehicle sales were up 8% from the like year-earlier quarter, on continued strength in both electric and gas-powered vehicles

GM set another EV sales record in Q3, with 66,501 deliveries. Industry-wide EV sales continued to surge as customers sought to take advantage of the $7,500 federal tax credit. GM’s year to date total EV sales in the U.S. year to date now stand at 144,668, up 105% from a year earlier.

Chevrolet Equinox EV is the best-selling non-Tesla EV in the U.S. Cadillac, meanwhile, has three of the 10 best-selling EVs in the luxury segment through the end of September: LYRIQ (#2), OPTIQ (#5), and VISTIQ (#6).

GM leads the industry again in overall sales and continues to grow in gas-powered vehicles. GM’s crossovers and SUVs reached a new record in Q3. GMC Terrain, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse, and Buick Envista all had their best-ever third quarter sales. GM is on track to lead the full-size pickup market for the 6th straight year – and to top the full-size SUV market for the 51st consecutive year.

Sales for the year’s first three quarters were up 10% to 2.2 million vehicles, the best pace in a decade.

Other notable achievements include:

GMC is on pace for its best year ever

Chevrolet Trax was No. 1 in the small SUV segment in the quarter

Buick was the fastest growing mainstream brand CYTD

Cadillac recorded its best Q3 and CYTD sales since 2013

GM Envolve, the company’s fleet business, reported a 20% increase in Q3 sales driven by consumer demand for its vehicles and OnStar Services

“No one is in a stronger position for a changing U.S. market than GM,” said Duncan Aldred, GM senior VP and president of North America. “We have the best lineup of ICE and EV vehicles we’ve ever had. Our brands have grown market share with consistently strong pricing, and low incentives and inventory.”

SOURCE: GM