GM posts 17% Q1 sales growth on strength in trucks, SUVs, and EVs

General Motors announced that its U.S. sales increased 17% in the first quarter, with double-digit increases across all four of the company’s brands. For the quarter, GM led the U.S. automotive industry in total, retail, and fleet sales.

GM continues to be the market leader in full-size pickups and SUVs. We expect GM to be again the #2 seller electric vehicles in the U.S. with sales up 94% in the quarter.

Chevrolet sales were up 14%, with the best first quarter since 2019. Chevy is the fastest growing EV brand in the U.S., led by Equinox EV and Blazer EV. Cadillac retail sales were up 21%, with EVs up 37%. GMC had its best Q1 ever, with sales up 18%. Buick posted its best quarter since 2006, with sales up 39%.

“GM’s sales growth outpaced every other major automaker, and the driving force is our portfolio,” said Rory Harvey, GM executive VP and president of global markets. “We’re the industry leader in trucks and affordable small SUVs, Cadillac is growing significantly in luxury, and we have the broadest portfolio of EVs in the industry.”

