GM offers new energy storage options for EV owners across the U.S.

GM Energy is expanding its portfolio with the launch of the GM Energy PowerBank, a stationary storage product that gives EV owners the power to store and transfer energy from the grid, and the option of integrating with solar power equipment. The General Motors unit has also expanded access to energy management products across all 50 states.

The GM Energy PowerBank, which comes in in 10.6 kWh and 17.7 kWh battery capacity variants, can provide power to a home when there is an outage or help to offset higher electricity rates during peak demand. Customers can also store and use captured solar energy, supplement charging of EVs and provide power to a home without the presence of an EV.

By combining two 17.7kWh GM Energy PowerBanks, consumers can create 35.4kWh of stationary storage, enough to power the average American home for up to 20 hours1.

“One of the core differentiators of GM Energy’s portfolio is its modularity,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “The flexibility of our energy management tools, combined with one of the market’s largest lineups of vehicle-to-home-capable EVs, gives our customers more control over their energy use, helping to mitigate the impact of power outages, integrating renewable energy options and unlocking additional values.”

The GM Energy PowerBank is available for purchase as part of the GM Energy Home System bundle, which also includes a GM Energy PowerShift charger and GM Energy Vehicle-to-Home Enablement kit. Customers who previously purchased the GM Energy V2H Bundle can simply add on a GM Energy PowerBank.

For customers integrating solar power, GM Energy will refer customers to preferred installer Qmerit for site assessments, compatibility checks, and personalized quotes.

As with existing GM Energy V2H products, the GM Energy PowerBank and compatible solar power systems will be accessible via GM’s brand mobile apps, for seamless energy management.

Customers with questions can visit GM Energy Live, where product specialists will help provide more information and showcase GM Energy’s solutions through an immersive digital experience.

Pricing, installation costs, and timeline for delivery for each of GM Energy’s products and services will vary. Additional information is available at gmenergy.gm.com.

1The GM Energy Storage Bundle shown requires a fully charged and properly equipped PowerBank, and proper grid interconnection. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates average daily home energy appliance usage to be 30 kWh. Weather conditions, life of the battery, PowerBank usage and other external factors may impact the duration of time. Power supply may be interrupted: not recommended for medical devices.

SOURCE: GM