GM names Jeffrey Massimilla as new Vehicle Safety Chief

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) today announced that Jeffrey Massimilla will soon become the company’s new leader for global vehicle safety, following the retirement of Jeffrey Boyer, who departs the company effective Sept. 1, 2017, following 43 years of dedicated service.

Massimilla is currently GM’s chief cybersecurity officer, where he leads the global organization that develops and implements protocols and strategies to reduce the risks associated with cybersecurity threats related to the vehicle and vehicle connected services.

In this newly expanded role, he becomes the vice president for Global Vehicle Safety and Cybersecurity, where he adds global responsibility for the safety development of GM vehicle systems, confirmation and validation of safety performance, as well as post-sale safety activities, including recalls.

“In today’s connected world, combatting cybersecurity threats have become an integral part of our continued company commitment to quickly identifying and resolving product safety issues of all kinds, so it’s a natural extension for us to combine these two roles into one,” said Mary Barra, GM’s chairman and CEO. “Jeff is a strong leader with a solid track record of leveraging best practices and key learnings to further enhance the safety and security of GM’s vehicles and connected services.”

Massimilla joined GM in 2001 as a design release engineer and has held multiple roles in both electrical and vehicle product program engineering. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan and Master’s degrees in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering and Business Administration from the University of Michigan. He will continue to serve as Vice Chair of the Auto Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC), which is focused on further advancing cybersecurity protections within the auto industry.

Boyer was named as GM’s first-ever vice president for Global Vehicle Safety in 2014 and has since grown and further developed GM’s focus on and commitment to vehicle safety across the board.

Among his numerous career successes, he led the launch and execution of the company’s successful, Speak Up For Safety program, which encourages GM employees, suppliers and dealers to openly share ideas that make vehicles safer. The program also recognizes them for speaking up when they see something that could impact customer safety.

Since its inception, the SUFS program has received hundreds of product safety submissions monthly that have been instrumental in determining how potential product safety issues can be proactively identified, assessed, and investigated in support of customer centered decisions.

“GM is proud to embrace a culture where safety and quality are a priority and for these last few years, Jeff Boyer has been proudly leading the charge for us,” Barra said. “We thank him for all of his valuable contributions over many years and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

