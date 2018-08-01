GM names Everett Eissenstat to lead global public policy

General Motors today named Everett Eissenstat as senior vice president, Global Public Policy, effective immediately. Eissenstat will report to GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

Eissenstat, 55, had been with the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council from June 2017 to July 2018. Jointly appointed to the National Security Council and the National Economic Council, Eissenstat led the White House international economic team responsible for the development and coordination of policies related to international energy, international trade and development finance institutions.

In this role Eissenstat also served as the United States lead negotiator for the G-20, APEC and G-7 international economic summits.

“Everett Eissenstat has had a distinguished career in public policy managing complex issues around the world,” said Barra. “His broad experience interacting at the highest levels of government, both within the U.S. and globally, and his track record for partnering and building relationships on both sides of the aisle make him a perfect fit to represent GM and our employees on key policy issues.”

Prior to his role at the White House, Eissenstat served as chief international trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee from 2011-2017, where he managed international economic issues. Prior to that position, he was with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) as Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Americas from 2006-2011, where he negotiated and implemented international trade agreements with foreign governments and partnered with members of Congress on trade legislation.

Through his work in Congress, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the White House, Eissenstat has developed broad and deep experience on issues important to the automotive industry, including international trade and regulatory matters, energy policy and sustainable development policies. Over the past two decades, he has also worked on every facet of U.S. international economic policy, including the North American Free Trade Agreement and the U.S.-Korea free trade agreement as well as playing a critical role in the passage of legislation modernizing U.S. trade and customs law.

Eissenstat, a native of Oklahoma, holds a juris doctorate degree cum laude from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, a bachelor of science degree in Political Science and Spanish from Oklahoma State University and a master of arts degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin.

