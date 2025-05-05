GM names Duncan Aldred President of North America business

General Motors today announced the promotion of Duncan Aldred to lead the company’s North America region

General Motors today announced the promotion of Duncan Aldred to lead the company’s North America region.

Aldred, who recently has been VP, commercial growth strategies and operations, becomes GM senior VP and president of North America, effective immediately.

Alred will join the GM senior leadership team, and report to Rory Harvey, GM executive VP and president, Global Markets.

Harvey said Aldred has a clear mandate to build on GM’s sales momentum, to continue to leverage the industry’s most comprehensive vehicle portfolio, and to respond with agility to a rapidly changing external environment.

“Duncan comes to the role leading our North America business having driven a decade of growth in Buick and GMC, and most recently leading and modernizing our commercial operations to better serve our customers,” Harvey said. “This change supports our strategy to offer our customers around the world unrivaled choice across our ICE and EV portfolio, from brands they love and trust.”

Aldred said: “With the best and broadest portfolio in the business and a team that is totally focused on our customers, GM is in a strong position in North America.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our teams, dealers, and partners to bring our customers the best possible sales and ownership experience with GM, so that we can continue to win in North America,” Aldred added.

In his 33-year career with GM, Aldred has held a range of leadership roles in vehicle sales, services and marketing. In 2010, he was named chairman and managing director of Vauxhall in the UK, before shifting to lead Opel global sales, marketing and aftersales in 2013.

In 2014, he was appointed VP of global GMC and Buick, where he led the growth of both brands, including the launch of the Buick Avenir and GMC AT4 sub-brands. In that role, he grew GMC pick-up sales to all-time record levels; transformed Buick’s focus to SUVs from sedans; achieved record dealer satisfaction levels; and took both brands to a decade in the top two in the annual JD Power Customer Sales and Service Satisfaction survey.

In 2024, Aldred was named to his recent position, where he focused on modernizing customer experience and creating growth opportunities across our products and services, including GM Energy, GM Envolve, OnStar, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Digital Sales and Service.

