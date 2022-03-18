GM names Aptiv a 2021 Supplier of the Year

General Motors this week selected Aptiv as a 2021 Supplier of the Year in the Human Machine Interface category

General Motors this week selected Aptiv as a 2021 Supplier of the Year in the Human Machine Interface category. Our work with GM on human-machine interfaces, such as Aptiv media modules, is only the latest chapter in our long history together. We have been a proud supplier and partner to GM for more than a century as Aptiv has led the industry in the evolution of vehicle architectures.

Working with GM’s Consumer Port Module product development team, Aptiv provided media modules and software to bridge consumers’ mobile devices, navigation and entertainment applications to GM vehicles’ infotainment systems, enhancing convenience and the user experience.

Aptiv’s sustainability goals are aligned with GM’s. In particular, we expect our entire product portfolio to be carbon-neutral by 2040, the same year GM plans to be carbon-neutral in its global products and operations. To get there, Aptiv is reducing carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2025 and has established aggressive plans to ensure that all of our operations are 100 percent powered by renewable energy by 2030.

Aptiv’s culture of diversity, equity and inclusion also aligns with GM’s DEI initiatives and mindset. At Aptiv, we embrace differences, because bringing unique perspectives to the table means we can more effectively push past boundaries, meet challenges and shape the future of mobility. Women account for 49 percent of Aptiv’s workforce and occupy 22 percent of leadership roles, exceeding tech and industry averages. We also provide scholarships for female and minority students and reach out to these groups at focused campus networking events at select universities.

Each day, our people come to Aptiv from diverse cultures and backgrounds, but what makes our work meaningful is collaboration. We are united across the world in pursuit of our mission to deliver safer, greener and more connected technologies that enable the future of mobility.

We are proud of our longstanding collaboration with GM, and we congratulate the company on its 30th annual Supplier of the Year event. We thank GM for the honor and privilege of being selected.

SOURCE: Aptiv