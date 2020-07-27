GM names Alan Wexler senior vice president, Innovation and Growth

General Motors today announced the appointment of Alan Wexler to the newly created position of senior vice president, Innovation and Growth, effective Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Wexler is the former Chairman and CEO of digital business transformation firm Publicis Sapient.

Wexler will be responsible for creating, executing and sustaining overall corporate strategies, including identifying future growth opportunities and driving innovation throughout the company. Wexler will report to GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

“Alan brings a proven track record and decades of experience leading a culture of innovation and customer-driven technology solutions,” said Barra. “With Alan’s background, he is well positioned to help accelerate our transformation by challenging the status quo, disrupting the business and executing strategies that will lead to future growth.”

The newly created Innovation and Growth organization will bring together several teams within the company focused on innovation and future growth opportunities, including Global Connected Services, Data and Customer Insights, and Innovation and Strategy teams.

Wexler joined Sapient in 1998. Throughout his career at Sapient/Publicis Sapient, Wexler held key management and senior leadership positions in various technology and communications areas.

Prior to joining Sapient, Wexler led a management and technology consulting firm from 1987 to 1998. Read Wexler’s full bio here.

SOURCE: General Motors