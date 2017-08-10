GM: Maven Gig expands across the United State

Starting today, freelance drivers in Los Angeles have access to Maven Gig vehicles to support all their hustles. Vehicle reservations are available through the Maven app.

By fall 2017, Maven Gig will launch in Boston, Phoenix and Washington, D.C., and Baltimore and Detroit will soon join the mix.

EARNING POWER

Freelancers want freedom and flexibility, and Maven Gig provides both.

Take Jamie, who earns a couple hundred dollars as a freelancer picking up and dropping off passengers as a licensed driver for a ridesharing company on an average Friday night. With Maven Gig, Jamie can now increase earning power by adding other gigs. For instance, spending two hours during the lunch rush delivering food adds another $30-$50. Delivering packages and groceries during the day adds even more.

Maven Gig vehicles are available for flat weekly rates that include the car, unlimited miles, insurance (minus deductibles) and maintenance. Having unlimited mileage and insurance to cover personal and commercial use are extremely important for drivers in the gig economy. Pricing starts at $189 plus taxes for a Chevrolet Cruze. Additional vehicles include the Chevrolet Malibu ($209 per week plus taxes), Trax ($219 per week plus taxes), Impala ($225 per week plus taxes) and Bolt EV ($229 per week plus taxes). The Chevrolet Bolt EV is available for reservation with free charging at EVgo stations for a limited time.

BOLT EV

The Chevrolet Bolt EV with an EPA-estimated range of 238 all-electric miles[1] is the most popular vehicle among Maven Gig drivers. More than 100 Bolt EVs are available in Los Angeles and that number will double by the end of 2017. Bolt EVs in San Francisco will double to more than 125 by the end of the year. In Boston, Maven Gig will start with 20 Bolt EVs and will scale as infrastructure allows.

Maven Gig Bolt EVs have driven 1.4 million all-electric miles in California since February 2017 and have saved an estimated 50,000 gallons of gas.

More than 130,000 rides have been given in Maven Gig Bolt EVs, and drivers show no signs of range anxiety.

Maven Gig drivers in a Bolt EV travel, on average, 30% more miles per day than those in traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

On average, Maven Gig members in Bolt EVs drive more than half the vehicle range every day.

Maven Gig drivers have taken trips from San Francisco to Portland and from San Diego to Los Angeles.

NEW PARTNER

Maven Gig is an agnostic platform that allows members to earn money by driving for multiple apps. Previously, Maven Gig announced key partnerships with GrubHub, Instacart, Roadie and ridesharing services. Now, HopSkipDrive is added as a partner.

HopSkipDrive is a ride service that helps parents get their kids where they need to go when they’re not able to do so themselves.

MOBILE FIRST

Maven Gig is making life simpler and more convenient for drivers through a mobile app.

Maven City car sharing and Maven Gig are now integrated in a single app.

Drivers can see vehicle availability with pricing and location.

Reservations and pickup date/time can be scheduled through the app.

QUOTABLE

“We are committed to bringing Bolt EVs to all Maven Gig markets. Drivers want the Bolt EV because of cost savings as well as helping with energy and environmental goals,” said Rachel Bhattacharya, Chief Growth Officer for Maven. “The freelance economy is growing and Maven Gig is growing along with it to provide transportation solutions for freelance drivers.”

BACKGROUND

Maven Gig first launched in November 2016 to provide vehicles for rideshare drivers in San Francisco and has since expanded the offering for package, grocery and food delivery drivers. The mobile app provides drivers the ability to reserve cars and earn money on their own terms. Unlimited miles and insurance are included, and there’s no membership fee after a one-time $20 application fee. Vehicle reservations are now available in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Interested drivers can download the Maven app for Apple in the App Store and for Android in the Google Play Store.

