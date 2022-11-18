GM invests $45 million at Bedford Casting Operations to expand capacity for EV drive unit castings

General Motors announced today plans to invest $45 million at its Bedford, Indiana aluminum die casting foundry

General Motors announced today plans to invest $45 million at its Bedford, Indiana aluminum die casting foundry. This investment will be used to expand the facility’s production capacity of EV drive unit castings to support the anticipated strong demand for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV full-size pickups. The capacity expansion work at the facility will begin immediately.

In December 2021, GM announced a more than $51 million investment at Bedford to install new, state-of-the-art equipment. That equipment supports drive unit castings production for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and various other casting applications.

Last year, the 1 million-square-foot site began producing electric drive unit castings that have been used in the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup.

“Our Bedford operation is one of the leading aluminum die casting facilities in the world and this additional investment is really an investment in the Bedford team and their commitment to excellence,” said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations. “This investment helps build job security for our Bedford team for years to come as we continue to prepare our entire manufacturing footprint for an all-electric future.”

Since 2011, GM has invested more than $456 million in Bedford Casting Operations.

“UAW commends the announcement of this investment which recognizes the contribution of UAW Local 440 members,” said Ray Curry, UAW president. “Their skill, training and craftsmanship contribute to the success of this facility, and this investment highlights the role they will play in GM’s future EV growth.”

“We are thrilled that General Motors is making additional investments in Bedford that further help job security and the future for Hoosiers and their families,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “GM’s commitment and footprint in Indiana contributes to our state’s manufacturing strength and bright future for mobility.”

“Since 2011, General Motors has invested more than $456 million into the Bedford operations, and their additional investment in Bedford’s economy and workforce further demonstrates their commitment to and understanding of our community’s values and strengths,” said Bedford Mayor Sam Craig. “We are grateful they continue to choose Bedford as they enter their era of EV production, keeping our workforce and community part of their company’s mission. We are proud to partner with GM in their goals toward an electric future.”

GM’s Bedford plant opened in 1942 and is a leader in aluminum die casting capabilities. The site’s nearly 680 hourly and salaried workers manage die casting processes that produce cylinder blocks, transmission cases, structural components and drive unit housings used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. Most team members are represented by UAW Local 440 and IBEW Local 16.

