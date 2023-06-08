GM investing $500M+ in Arlington Assembly for future SUVs

GM is committed to providing jobs that support families and communities across the United States with tens of billions invested in its U.S. manufacturing facilities since 2013

ARLINGTON, Texas — General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today plans to invest more than $500 million in Arlington Assembly to prepare the plant for production of future internal combustion engine (ICE) full-size SUVs, subject to successful discussions with local government officials. This investment will enable the company to strengthen its industry-leading full-size SUV business. Product details and timing related to GM’s future full-size SUVs are not being released at this time.

Today’s announcement brings GM’s U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $31 billion since 2013.

“Today we are announcing plans for a significant investment in Arlington to strengthen our industry-leading full-size SUV business,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “Preparing the plant to produce future ICE full-size SUVs reflects our commitment to our valued customers and the efforts of the dedicated Arlington Assembly employees, who have been breaking production records this year.”

This investment bolsters GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations, which includes more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers with a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for years to come.

Arlington Assembly builds GM’s entire portfolio of full-size SUVs: Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV and Escalade-V — helping the company lead the industry in this segment for the 48th straight year in 2022. In addition to the overall segment leadership, the Cadillac Escalade led the full-size luxury SUV segment for the ninth straight year in the U.S. The Chevrolet Tahoe was the best-selling full-size SUV in 2022 and added to GM’s trophy case by ranking first in the Large SUV category in the J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study. The GMC Yukon, the brand’s flagship nameplate, continues to see growth in the mainstream full-size SUV segment, significantly outperforming the segment average. The Yukon Denali Ultimate trim also tied for first in the J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Ranking of the top large SUVs.

Through this more than half-a-billion-dollar investment, Arlington Assembly will receive new tooling and equipment in its stamping, body shop and general assembly areas.

“When business is booming as it has been for the past decade — due to the hard work of UAW members — the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” said Mike Booth, UAW vice president, GM department. “It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company. We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA.”

“For more than half a century, Arlington Assembly has played an integral role in the economic success of the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metroplex,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “General Motors’ over half-a-billion-dollar investment in their North Texas assembly plant will strengthen Texas’ position as a global manufacturing leader and continue creating good-paying jobs for generations of Texans. I thank General Motors for continuing to invest in our state’s diverse, highly skilled workforce and look forward to maintaining the strong partnership between this great company and the State of Texas.”

GM has announced nearly $2 billion in investments for Arlington Assembly since 2013.

