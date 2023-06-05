GM furthers Flint commitment with $1b+ manufacturing investment

GM is committed to providing jobs that support families and communities across the United States, with tens of billions invested in its U.S. manufacturing facilities since 2013

General Motors Co. announced today plans to invest more than $1 billion in two of its Flint, Michigan, manufacturing sites – Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center – to prepare those plants for production of the next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) heavy-duty trucks. This investment will enable the company to strengthen its industry-leading full-size truck business. Product details and timing related to GM’s future HD trucks are not being released at this time.

Today’s announcement brings GM’s U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than $30.5 billion since 2013.

“Today we are announcing significant investments in Flint to strengthen our industry-leading full-size pickup business by preparing two plants to build the next-generation ICE HD trucks,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “These investments reflect our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the efforts of the dedicated employees of Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center.”

This investment bolsters GM’s U.S. manufacturing operations, which include more than 50 assembly, stamping, propulsion and component plants and parts distribution centers nationwide. It also highlights the company’s commitment to continue providing customers a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for years to come.

In 2022, GM achieved a 38% year-over-year increase in HD pickup sales with nearly 288,000 trucks sold. Additionally, the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD was the best-selling retail full-size HD pickup.1

Details of today’s announcements include:

Flint Assembly – GM will invest $788 million to prepare the plant to assemble GM’s next-generation ICE HD trucks. Plant updates will include a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion, and new tooling and equipment.

“When business is booming as it has been for the past decade — due to the hard work of UAW members — the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” said Mike Booth, UAW vice president, GM department. “It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company. We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA.”

GM has announced more than $1.7 billion in investments for Flint-area operations in 2023, including $579 million in Flint Engine Operations for sixth-generation Small Block V-8 engine production and $103.5 million in Davison Road Processing Center for technology upgrades to improve workplace safety and ergonomics.

