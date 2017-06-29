GM Fleet and MapAnything offer new solution to help improve mobile workforce productivity

General Motors Fleet customers can spend more time interfacing with clients thanks to a strategic agreement with MapAnything, Inc., the “Where” Company and leader in geo-productivity and intelligence for business.

MapAnything, a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio company, has launched MapAnything Live to GM Fleet customers. It’s a new connectivity solution that combines telematics fleet management and customer relationship management (CRM) software to streamline routes and automate critical business processes. The solution is available by subscription and is powered through GM’s OnStar embedded hardware.

“In-vehicle 4G LTE is fueling double-digit annual growth in the multibillion-dollar market for fleet management software, and it’s helping Chevrolet and OnStar win new business. We are expanding our relationships with technology companies because customer interest is so high,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “The reasons are simple and compelling. Inside the data streams are the critical insights fleet managers need to help their drivers stay safe and productive, and their operating costs as low as possible.”

Nearly a third of sales managers estimate their representatives spend less than half their time actively selling because of time lost to scheduling and commuting to customer meetings, according to data from a survey conducted by MapAnything and Selling Power.

MapAnything Live, powered by OnStar, aims to increase active selling and/or service time for sales representatives, field service and delivery drivers by helping fleet managers optimize fleet and field team productivity through:

Customer Relationship Management

Automate key business processes including work order creation, case status changes and invoice creation based on the vehicle’s proximity to a customer.

Enable geo-productivity intelligent routing and scheduling based on Salesforce and telematics data.

Telematics

Track vehicle use and diagnostics such as vehicle location, idle time, fuel tank capacity, speed, ignition state, hard braking/acceleration and more.

Optimize routes based on traffic, time of day, business priorities, etc.

“By coupling our geo-productivity expertise with General Motors’ extensive fleet scale and vehicle connectivity, we’re bringing our solutions to even more businesses,” said MapAnything CEO John Stewart. “Using MapAnything Live, they’ll be able to harness their fleet location within CRM to unlock new levels of efficiency.”

MapAnything Live is another example of how GM Fleet has the most comprehensive offering of fleet connectivity services in the industry. Last month, GM Fleet announced an AT&T connected car data plan for business customers that includes data pooling, unlimited data and corporate billing. For more information on GM Fleet’s full portfolio of vehicle connectivity and telematics offerings, please visit GMFleet.com/ConnectedServices.

This strategy agreement comes on the heels of MapAnything’s $33.1-million-dollar funding round in February, as well as a strategic partnership and full integration with ServiceNow announced in May. MapAnything also recently released a suite of new geo-productivity products, including MapAnything Guide, which allows companies to manage scheduled visits for sales or field service personnel. To learn more about how geo-productivity applications can improve your business, visit www.mapanything.com.

