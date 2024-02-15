GM expands Super Cruise network to 750,000 hands-free miles, largest in North America

Being a leader in hands-free driving can’t happen by standing still, and winning over more happy customers means expanding access to technology through both features — like available trailering1 — and drivable roads

Being a leader in hands-free driving can’t happen by standing still, and winning over more happy customers means expanding access to technology through both features — like available trailering1 — and drivable roads. GM has made extraordinary progress on that commitment and is adding an additional group of highways to its flagship hands-free technology Super Cruise, bringing the total to about 750,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers) of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada. Safely deploying and expanding access to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), like Super Cruise2, is an important step in gaining consumer trust and excitement around the future of transportation.

For perspective, 750,000 miles is like traveling one way from Earth to the Moon three times or taking a coast-to-coast road trip from New York City to San Francisco and back nearly 130 times. This new batch of compatible roads makes Super Cruise the largest truly hands-free operating domain in North America — nearly six times the coverage of other hands-free driver assistance technologies on the market today.

“GM is all-in on safely deploying Super Cruise as we make the technology available on more vehicles, more roads and for more people to enjoy. A key part of that is expanding the road network — in this case nearly doubling it again — with LiDAR mapped highways. High precision LiDAR mapping gives us an operating domain where we are confident in Super Cruise’s abilities.”– Anantha Kancherla, GM vice president of ADAS.

Our approach to safe deployment

Super Cruise launched in 2017 as the industry’s first true hands-free ADAS on the market. GM has incrementally expanded its Super Cruise network, most recently to 400,000 miles (640,000 kilometers), to include major Canadian, U.S. and state highways. Today’s expansion adds minor highways that typically connect smaller cities and townships.

What exactly does that mean? Soon drivers will be able to drive hands-free between more rural towns across the country — connecting families and destinations alike. Adding minor highways to the network gives Super Cruise customers more variety and better coverage of hands-free driving, regardless of where they live, work or vacation. We expect this to excite Super Cruise customers, particularly those with compatible trailers who camp, boat, and use recreational vehicles. And adding Super Cruise with trailering to models like the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse or 2024 GMC Acadia will put Super Cruise in the hands (or should we say not in the hands…) of more customers with these passions — helping more GM drivers get to and from their destination more relaxed than ever before.

Super Cruise fast facts

Growing to about 750,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada, including divided highways, major and minor highways.

Over 80% of surveyed owners with Super Cruise have said it makes driving more relaxing, and it’s the second most important reason for choosing a vehicle.

The industry’s first — and largest — truly hands-free ADAS on the market, and the only to offer trailering capability.

More than 160 million miles (257 million kilometers) have been driven accident-free with Super Cruise.

New or enhanced features and capabilities since Super Cruise’s launch include: Lane Change on Demand 3 Automatic Lane Change 4 Enhanced Navigation Industry-First, and only, Hands-Free Trailering Collaborative Steering Enhanced Driver Requested Offset Improved Curve Handling



The new roads have already started to be added incrementally over-the-air, at no additional charge, and will continue to be added through 2025. Most Super Cruise-equipped vehicles will receive this expansion except for the Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Cadillac XT6. The average eligible vehicle will update its map within about one month of the GM brand site maps showing updated roads.

1,3,4Automatic Lane Change and Lane Change on Demand are not available while trailering.

2Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit cadillacsupercruise.com, chevysupercruise.com, or gmc.com/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details.

