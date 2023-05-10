GM Envolve leverages total power of GM to create a one-stop shop for customers’ unique business needs

Tailored solutions will draw from the entire GM enterprise portfolio of commercial products and services

GM is about to begin a new era of rapid growth by giving business customers more ways to help reduce their environmental impact, streamline fleet operations and increase driver safety. GM is launching GM Envolve — a one-stop customer experience, designed with input from customers and dealers to make it easier to tap into all the products and services GM has to offer.

At GM’s annual Fleet Solutions Summit, Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, North America, revealed GM Envolve to an audience of nearly 850 business customers and dealers, noting that GM Fleet is being reimagined as a one-stop B2B/B2G partner. GM Fleet continues to deliver impressive results, achieving its best first quarter of commercial fleet sales since 2006 — making GM the leader in fleet and commercial sales in the U.S.

“GM Envolve will leverage the complete power of General Motors to offer the best solutions to customers and further reinforce why we’ve increased our fleet sales for five consecutive quarters,” said Carlisle. “Today begins the GM Envolve journey, where we will bring our customers in to create tailored solutions to meet their unique business challenges.”

In a dynamic and competitive market, GM Envolve will prepare customers to stay ahead of change through a streamlined set of products and services tailored to their business’ current and future needs. Through this new approach, GM expects to gain operating efficiencies and create more revenue-generating opportunities with current and future customers.

Customers will have access to the connected GM ecosystem through a single account executive. This single sales touchpoint will simplify the purchasing experience and function as an extension of the customer’s team, bringing new energy and ideas with a holistic problem-solving mindset. These account executives will be backed by a dedicated team of experts to help identify and curate a package of GM’s technologies and innovative solutions for each customer’s business. GM Envolve customers can also manage their GM portfolio through an upcoming digital platform.

The foundation of GM Envolve will be working together with each customer to create a solutions package tailored to their unique needs.

“At AutoZone, we have and will forever be committed to supporting a more sustainable world for all and for generations to come,” said Bill Rhodes, chairman, president and CEO of AutoZone Inc. “Today, we experience the positive impacts GM has on our business by purchasing their vehicles, parts and telematics services. Still, we see the potential for accelerated growth through collaboration with GM Envolve and energy and mobility solutions.”

With GM Envolve, customers will seamlessly access every GM platform and solution, for both ICE and EV vehicles:

Mobility – Products and services designed to keep businesses moving in smarter, more productive ways through our vehicle brands, GM Genuine Parts, AC Delco, and Certified Service and Accessories.

– Products and services designed to keep businesses moving in smarter, more productive ways through our vehicle brands, GM Genuine Parts, AC Delco, and Certified Service and Accessories. Energy – A comprehensive set of solutions designed to provide commercial operations with greater energy management and resiliency through holistic offerings including stationary storage, integrated charging, cloud management and GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell technology.

– A comprehensive set of solutions designed to provide commercial operations with greater energy management and resiliency through holistic offerings including stationary storage, integrated charging, cloud management and GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell technology. Delivery – A portfolio of hardware and software solutions, through BrightDrop, designed to revolutionize commercial delivery and logistics, and create a smarter, safer, more sustainable movement of goods.

– A portfolio of hardware and software solutions, through BrightDrop, designed to revolutionize commercial delivery and logistics, and create a smarter, safer, more sustainable movement of goods. Insight – Intelligent software designed to optimize operations through data-driven insights, while protecting people and assets, through OnStar Business Solutions.

– Intelligent software designed to optimize operations through data-driven insights, while protecting people and assets, through OnStar Business Solutions. Growth – Holistic consultancy services designed to help customers maximize performance and accelerate new growth, through our deep knowledge of products, EV infrastructure, energy, finance, sustainability, tech and more.

GM Envolve will be led by Steve Hill, vice president of GM’s commercial growth strategies and operations, and Ed Peper will lead day-to-day operations and all fleet vehicle sales as U.S. vice president of GM Envolve. GM will continue to refine the experience and offerings of GM Envolve in collaboration with customers.

SOURCE: General Motors