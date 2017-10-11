GM delivers September record 366,305 vehicles in China

General Motors and its joint ventures in China achieved their highest September sales ever, with deliveries rising 6.6 percent on an annual basis to 366,305 vehicles.

GM’s performance was strong across brands. Buick, Cadillac and Baojun reached all-time highs in September. Chevrolet sales grew 11 percent from a year earlier. SUVs remained the key driver of the company’s sustained growth, with sales rising 63 percent year over year.

Cadillac

Cadillac posted deliveries of 17,248 units, an increase of 38 percent on an annual basis, for its 19th consecutive month of double-digit growth.

Sales of the XT5 luxury SUV increased 49 percent from the previous September to nearly 6,300 units. It was once again the brand’s best-selling model.

Sales of the ATS-L luxury sport sedan rose 40 percent year over year to over 5,300 units.

Deliveries of the CT6 prestige sedan surged 65 percent on an annual basis to nearly 1,200 units.

Buick

Buick sales increased 5.7 percent year on year to 114,500 units.

The Excelle GT sedan, with over 44,000 units delivered, remained Buick’s top-selling model.

Sales of the GL8 MPV family more than doubled from the previous September, as demand for the new-generation GL8 and GL8 Avenir remained robust.

The Envision maintained its competitiveness among global midsize SUVs, as deliveries reached nearly 20,000 units.

LaCrosse premium sedan sales were up 35 percent from the previous September to over 9,800 units.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet deliveries totaled 57,757 units in September.

Cavalier sedan deliveries surpassed 20,000 units, strengthening its position as the brand’s best-selling model.

Deliveries of the Malibu family, Chevrolet’s flagship sedan, surged 52 percent from a year earlier to nearly 14,000 units.

Deliveries of the Equinox global SUV were up 32 percent from the previous month to nearly 6,200 units.

Baojun

Baojun sales achieved 51 percent growth year over year to 94,718 units.

Baojun 510 SUV deliveries exceeded 39,700 units, making September the sixth consecutive month of it being the brand’s most popular model.

The Baojun 310 wagon sold nearly 13,000 units in September, taking deliveries to over 31,000 units since its launch in July.

The brand’s first battery electric vehicle, the Baojun E100, sold more than 1,500 units in September in its launch market, Liuzhou, Guangxi.

Wuling

Wuling deliveries totaled 82,082 units.

The Rong Guang family sold nearly 38,000 units.

Wuling’s other popular nameplate, Hong Guang, had sales of over 35,600 units.

In the first nine months of 2017, GM and its joint ventures in China delivered a record 2,748,139 vehicles.

