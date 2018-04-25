GM declares quarterly dividend

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today declared a second quarter 2018 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable Friday, June 22, 2018 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, June 8, 2018.

