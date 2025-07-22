GM declares quarterly dividend

General Motors Co. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend
General Motors Co. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s outstanding common stock of $0.15 per share, payable Sept. 18, 2025, to holders of the Company’s common stock at the close of trading on Sept. 5, 2025.
