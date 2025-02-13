GM brands win multiple awards in J.D. Power 2025 Vehicle Dependability Study

General Motors has earned multiple model-level awards in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study

General Motors has earned multiple model-level awards in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

The study, now in its 36th year, measures long-term vehicle reliability based on responses from 34,175 original owners of 2022 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership.

“At GM, we prioritize quality in everything we do, with a goal of providing customers with the best vehicle experience over the course of their ownership years,” said Marcos Purty, vice president, global quality, supplier quality and Operational Excellence, General Motors. “Earning J.D. Power Awards for vehicle dependability reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

GM results

All four of GM’s brands won recognition in this year’s study, with 15 of 20 ranked GM models finishing in the top three in their respective segments. Six received awards as most dependable in their category, tying with one other manufacturer for the most in the study. All four brands finished among the top 10 of the 30 rated in the study.

Buick

Top brand in the Mass Market segment, and second overall.

Received “Overall Mass Market Nameplate” award

Cadillac

Cadillac XT6: First in Upper Midsize Premium SUV

Ranked second among Premium brands, and fifth overall

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Corvette: First, Premium Sporty Car

Chevrolet Silverado: First, Large Light Duty Pickup

Chevrolet Silverado HD: First, Large Heavy Duty Pickup

Chevrolet Tahoe: First, Large SUV

Ranked fourth among Mass Market brands, and fifth overall

GMC

GMC Acadia: First, Upper Midsize SUV

Ranked fifth among Mass Market brands, and seventh overall

The Vehicle Dependability Study results emphasize the importance of prioritizing quality to ensure the best experience for our customers throughout the years.

SOURCE: GM