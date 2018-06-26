GM announces 2018 Q2 earnings conference call details

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will announce its second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, July 25 at approximately 7 a.m. EDT.

A press release, financial highlights and presentation slides with notes will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com in the Earnings Release section, and on GM’s media website, http://media.gm.com.

GM will host a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT to review the results and answer questions. The call-in numbers are:

888-808-8618 (U.S.)

+1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)

Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website.

Earnings Dates Through April 2019

Dates for the next three quarterly earnings announcements have been set through April 2019. GM plans to announce earnings at 7:30 a.m., followed by a call for analysts at 9 a.m. on the following dates:

Q3 2018 – Oct. 31, 2018

Q4 2018 – Feb. 6, 2019

Q1 2019 – April 30, 2019

