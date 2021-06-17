GM and Liebherr-Aerospace to collaborate on HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell-based power systems for aircraft

General Motors and Liebherr-Aerospace will join forces to develop a hydrogen fuel cell power generation demonstrator system for aircraft

General Motors and Liebherr-Aerospace will join forces to develop a hydrogen fuel cell power generation demonstrator system for aircraft. The demonstrator associated with this collaboration will be based, in part, on GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell technology and constructed at Liebherr-Aerospace in Toulouse, France.

GM will provide its precisely crafted fuel cells, HYDROTEC power cube and fuel cell system, along with GM’s controls and software models. GM, through its relationship with Honda, is one of the world’s most advanced fuel cell developers, with technology that covers many applications, now including aerospace.

SOURCE: General Motors