GM advances Dealer Community Charging Program

Program aims to nearly double number of public Level 2 charging stations in U.S. and Canada

GM celebrated the official launch of its Dealer Community Charging Program with the installation of the first community charging stations in Wisconsin and Michigan. Since the program was announced in late 2021, nearly 1,000 GM dealers have enrolled — representing almost a quarter of all GM dealers in North America. The program initially opened to Chevrolet dealers earlier this year and will expand to Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers in January 2023.

Through the Dealer Community Charging Program, GM and its dealers are working together to expand charging access in communities, including underserved rural and urban areas where EV charging is often limited or non-existent. Participating dealers are eligible to receive up to 10 19.2-kilowatt Level 2 charging stations. GM then connects dealers with installation providers as needed to place the charging stations at key community locations.

Ultimately, GM aims to install up to 40,000 Level 2 charging stations across the U.S. and Canada through the program, nearly doubling the current number of public Level 2 charging stations. These charging stations will be available to all EV drivers — not just GM EV customers — and will deliver the most power available to a Level 2 charger.

“Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a GM dealership. Our dealers are deeply involved and trusted in their communities and are well positioned to determine locations that expand access to EV charging, including at small businesses, entertainment venues, schools and other popular destinations,” said Hoss Hassani, vice president of GM EV Ecosystem. “Our dealers are an important enabler of our all-electric future and in many cases will be the catalyst for EV adoption in communities that would otherwise have limited EV infrastructure. Combined with their exceptional ability to service EV drivers across North America, our dealers are now helping to make charging possible across much of the continent.”

FLO has been selected as the charging station provider for the program and supplied the initial charging stations. The company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, will serve as the primary production location for the program’s charging stations, supporting the development of a North American EV charging supply chain.

“We are proud to support this extraordinary effort to grow access to public EV charging in thousands of local communities across North America,” said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. “Together, FLO, GM and GM dealerships will bring reliable charging to drivers from curbside to countryside.”

Wheelers Chevrolet GMC was the first dealer to participate in the program and recently installed its first charging stations at several locations in Marshfield, Wisconsin, including two parks, a library and a sports complex. Young Chevrolet Cadillac was next to install its first charging stations at Memorial Healthcare Wellness Center in Owosso, Michigan. Dealers in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Ohio and Washington state are expected to install their first chargers in the weeks and months ahead.

“We’re excited to be the first dealership in the nation to have these chargers,” said Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, owner of Wheelers Chevrolet GMC. “This will help put Marshfield on the map in terms of EV leadership. This is a great stop for commuters to check out our community and see all that Marshfield has to offer.”

The Dealer Community Charging Program is just one aspect of GM’s holistic approach to EV adoption, which includes:

Bringing a broad portfolio of commercial and consumer EVs to market. These EVs include the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric delivery vans, Cadillac LYRIQ, Cadillac CELESTIQ, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, GMC Sierra EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV. The Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV are two of the most affordable EVs available in the U.S. today.

These EVs include the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric delivery vans, Cadillac LYRIQ, Cadillac CELESTIQ, GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, GMC Sierra EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV. The Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV are two of the most affordable EVs available in the U.S. today. Providing an accessible and reliable charging experience across domains – whether at home, in the community or on the highway. GM is investing nearly $750 million to expand charging infrastructure across public domains. This investment includes GM’s collaboration with Pilot Company on a fast-charging network along U.S. highways, as well as its work with EVgo to install 3,250 fast chargers throughout U.S. cities by the end of 2025. GM also has integration relationships with 11 EV charging networks, giving its EV customers access to an additional 110,000 charge points and growing throughout the U.S. and Canada.

– whether at home, in the community or on the highway. GM is investing nearly $750 million to expand charging infrastructure across public domains. This investment includes GM’s collaboration with Pilot Company on a fast-charging network along U.S. highways, as well as its work with EVgo to install 3,250 fast chargers throughout U.S. cities by the end of 2025. GM also has integration relationships with 11 EV charging networks, giving its EV customers access to an additional 110,000 charge points and growing throughout the U.S. and Canada. Educating the public about EVs and EV ownership. GM’s EV Live is an immersive, virtual experience that allows participants to interact one-on-one with EV specialists and learn about electric vehicles — for free. By offering this platform, GM aims to equip consumers with the knowledge they need to confidently navigate the world of EVs.

“GM is taking a comprehensive approach to help put everyone in an EV,” said Hassani. “This includes great vehicles, accessible and reliable charging infrastructure, and free educational resources to help make the transition to EVs as seamless as possible. Combined, these efforts will manifest our all-electric future.”

SOURCE: General Motors