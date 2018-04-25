GM adds third shift at Spring Hill Assembly to meet demand for GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5

As a result of increased market demand for the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 crossovers, General Motors announced today it would add a third production shift at its Spring Hill Manufacturing plant. The third shift is expected to begin production in September 2018.

Industry wide, customers are increasingly purchasing crossovers, trucks and SUVs over sedans. Crossovers make up nearly half of the U.S. retail market (48.5%).

The GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 both continue to show strong performance in the highly competitive crossover segment. GMC Acadia retail sales were up more than 15% for the first quarter of 2018 on a year-over-year basis – and total Acadia sales were up 3%. First quarter 2018 was the best quarter ever for Acadia sales for both retail and total. Total sales of the Cadillac XT5 were up 10% in the first quarter 2018. XT5 is Cadillac’s best-selling vehicle in every market where it’s sold around the world. It is the #2 best-selling vehicle in its class in the U.S.

This production announcement for Spring Hill manufacturing is in addition to a $294 million investment for another new Cadillac crossover and plant upgrades that was announced in late 2017.

Spring Hill will also build the all-new Holden Acadia in 2018 for export to Australia and New Zealand click here for Holden Acadia details

Employment Impact:

The announcement will add about 700 people to Spring Hill, and the company will develop staffing plans to fill this additional shift through September

Plant Executive Director Quote:

“This shift addition is not only an indication of the popularity of these GMC and Cadillac crossovers with customers but is testament to the great work being done by the Spring Hill Assembly team. Their commitment to building quality vehicles is visible every day. It also demonstrates the strong spirit of teamwork between GM and our UAW partners, as we work together to satisfy our customers.”

– Ken Knight, Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant Executive Director

UAW Chairman Quote:

“Today’s investment is a perfect example of what we can achieve by working together and strengthening our UAW and GM relationships. I congratulate the entire Spring Hill Manufacturing workforce for their hard work, commitment and dedication to going above and beyond to build fantastic vehicles for our customers. This is very good news for our team members and for Middle Tennessee.”

– Mike Herron, UAW Local 1853 Chairman

