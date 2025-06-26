GlobalLogic and PlaxidityX partner to secure and streamline the development cycle for software-defined vehicles (SDVs)

PlaxidityX’s DevSecOps Platform is being integrated into GlobalLogic’s SDV Cloud Framework to help vehicle manufacturers secure every phase of the development lifecycle

PlaxidityX, a world leader in automotive cyber security, today announced a strategic partnership with GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company and leader in digital engineering, to deliver an integrated and secure development environment for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). The collaboration focuses on creating a coherent cloud framework for SDVs aimed at helping OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers accelerate the development lifecycle and reduce engineering costs, while ensuring that all vehicle software meets high security standards.

Over the past decade, the automotive industry has undergone a massive digital transformation. Today, most vehicles come with built-in connectivity and software-enabled features to assist, entertain, and ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. At the same time, these technologies expose vehicles to greater cyber risk.

To further its goals of reducing the time and costs of software development, GlobalLogic has selected PlaxidityX as its preferred security partner for SDV development. Through this partnership, the companies are integrating the PlaxidityX DevSecOps platform into GlobalLogic’s SDV Cloud Framework. GlobalLogic’s framework is an infrastructure management solution designed to streamline the deployment of all necessary software development resources for SDV projects. It enables a cloud-based engineering environment with seamless access to on-premise real hardware, and with this partnership, leverages DevOps practices to shorten development cycles, automate testing, and ensure continuous software updates to accelerate time to market for SDVs.

“By integrating DevSecOps capabilities from PlaxidityX into every layer of our SDV Cloud Framework, we’re not only fortifying security and adhering to automotive security regulations – we’re also accelerating development timelines and reducing costs,” said Ramki Krishna, Group Vice President & General Manager, Automotive & Industrial Business at GlobalLogic. “It’s about building trust, reliability, and adaptability from the ground up, ensuring our software-defined vehicles stay ahead of the security curve in a rapidly evolving automotive ecosystem.”

The PlaxidityX DevSecOps platform automates the integration of security practices at every phase of the software development lifecycle. It includes a set of tools that automate the TARA process, perform code analysis and vulnerability scanning, automate security testing, and scan code received from third-party software suppliers. With security checks integrated continuously into the development pipeline, developers can identify and fix security vulnerabilities early and avoid the higher costs of detecting vulnerabilities in production software.

“We are proud to have been selected as GlobalLogic’s preferred security partner for SDV development,” said Ran Ish-Shalom, VP Product & Strategy at PlaxidityX. “By leveraging PlaxidityX’s DevSecOps platform, GlobalLogic’s SDV Cloud Framework is transforming the development of software-defined vehicles. Instead of relying on traditional siloed processes, this integration meshes cloud-native principles and DevSecOps methodologies into a single, cohesive environment.”

SOURCE: GlobalLogic