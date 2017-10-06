Global success for Mercedes-Benz Vans UK ltd

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd is celebrating a record-breaking September, third quarter and year-to-date in what is the company’s best ever UK results. For only the second time in their history, Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK has sold more than the domestic home market of Germany, with 7,250 units sold in September compared to UK sales of 7,298 vehicles.

With almost 7,300 vehicles purchased last month, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has sold 11,110 units in the third quarter of 2017. A total of 30,207 vehicles have been sold year-to-date for 2017 to the end of September, which is more than Mercedes-Benz Vans’ entire annual UK sales in 2013.

In total, more than 14 sales records were broken in September, including best ever Vito, V-Class and Sprinter Chassis registrations, with £52.5m lent to customers by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services – the first month this figure has been above £50m.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “September 2017 will go down in our record books as the most successful month ever in the history of Mercedes-Benz in the UK, and Q3 marks the fourth consecutive quarter with a best ever sales result. It is icing on the cake that our little island of Great Britain managed to sell more vehicles than Germany did in their domestic home market – only the second time in our history this has happened.

“We know from our Business Barometer that despite a dip in confidence since the EU Referendum and General Election, van owners and operators are still investing in the future of their businesses and we are proud to be viewed as a partner to support them, rather than just a vehicle manufacturer. This is proven in a market that is flat – with just 0.2% growth in the van market in September, we were up 14% year-on-year.

“The tireless efforts, hard-work, teamwork, and dedication to Mercedes-Benz Vans is evident across our round-the-clock, nationwide Dealer Network and our head office colleagues and I am proud to be leading the company during such an exciting time, working together to keep our customers moving.”

