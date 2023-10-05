Global premier: ZF unveils next generation AxTrax 2 LF low-floor electric axle for city buses

Busworld 2023: ZF will showcase its latest electric portal axle AxTrax 2 LF specifically designed for low-floor city buses

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division will further advance the electrification of public transportation at Busworld 2023. To be held in Brussels from 7 to 12 October, ZF will demonstrate its latest e-Mobility technologies, and for the first time, showcase its advanced new AxTrax 2 LF electric portal axle for low-floor city buses. The new axle represents ZF’s latest e-Mobility evolution, offering improved performance to further support the commercial vehicle industry’s transformation towards a more sustainable future. The series production of AxTrax 2 LF is set to commence in 2025.

“Adding AxTrax 2 LF to our comprehensive range of electric powertrains is a powerful expansion of our game-changing scalable and modular e-Drive kit,” said Winfried Gründler, Driveline Systems Product Line Leader with ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division.

“AxTrax 2 LF represents the latest step in ZF’s support for commercial vehicle manufacturers towards the transition to zero emissions technologies. Whether it is complete turn-key systems or components, ZF has the one-stop-shop capabilities to help electrify manufacturers’ vehicle platforms worldwide,” added Gründler.

System approach: simplifying bus electrification

ZF’s new AxTrax 2 LF low-floor electric axle comes with two stand-alone silicon carbide (SiC) inverters and a high-performance electric control unit, offering an all-inclusive e-drive system for city buses. AxTrax 2 LF’s compact design maximizes the available space for the passenger compartment or batteries, enabling passenger-friendly bus design concepts. Fitting a similar installation space as its predecessor AxTrax AVE, the new axle is fully compatible with ZF’s air suspension and wheel-end solutions. On the software side, AxTrax 2 LF also benefits from ZF’s extensive experience in producing cutting-edge functions such as axle condition monitoring and cyber security.

Highly efficient and powerful, AxTrax 2 LF is available in two variants. These offer continuous power outputs of 260 kW and 360 kW and peak torques of 22,700 Nm and 37,300 Nm. With the more powerful variant, it is possible to achieve a climbing ability of 20% even for articulated buses of up to 29 tons with one driven axle.

Offering up to 10% energy saving compared to the previous generation, the new AxTrax 2 LF offers single-speed operation making it perfectly suited for the frequent stop-start nature and relatively lower average speeds of city-bus journeys. Its new oil cooling system adapts the oil flow rate to help maximize efficiency, optimizing operating temperature and lubrication.

Join ZF at Brussels’ Busworld 2023

ZF will showcase some of its latest products as well as live technology demonstrations at Busworld 2023. This will include how ZF is empowering manufacturers as well as bus and coach fleets for the future with innovative electrification systems, automated depot applications and intelligent connectivity solutions.

SOURCE: ZF